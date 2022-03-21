NC DHHS Flu
Rowan Commissioners to consider proposal to use mall parking lot for truck driver training range

Course at Intimidators stadium no longer available
The parking lot would be used temporarily by RCCC to help train truck drivers.
The parking lot would be used temporarily by RCCC to help train truck drivers.(Rowan County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - When the property that included the parking lot at the Kannapolis Intimidators baseball stadium in Kannapolis was sold, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (RCCC) lost a valuable space that was used to train truck drivers. Rowan County Commissioners will now consider letting the school use the parking lot at the West End Plaza for that training.

On Monday commissioners will consider a proposal from the school. RCCC President Carol Spalding said the mall parking lot would host three to four events annually.

Use of the parking lot would be a temporary fix, Spalding said. Cabarrus County is expected to eventually to build a driving pad as part of a larger public safety training site.

Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday in the J. Newton Cohen Sr. Room on the second floor of the Rowan County Administration Building. The meeting can be joined virtually at https://bit.ly/rowanboc6pm using password 028144 or by phone by dialing 602-753-0140, 720-928-9299 or 213-338-8477.

