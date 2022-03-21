NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.(James C. Godwin)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An elusive reptile has made a rare appearance in Alabama.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division confirmed the discovery of a wild-born Eastern indigo snake.

This is only the second time in more than 60 years that the indigo has been seen in the state.

Officials said they will continue to work on reintroducing the species to the state.

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.(James C. Godwin)

The indigo is the nation’s largest native snake, but it vanished in Alabama in the 1950s due in large part to habitat loss, according to the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The first indigo snake was found in the state in 2020, according to the department.

These snakes play a significant role in the ecosystem and their disappearance could have a domino effect on other lifeforms, biologists say.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
The shooting took place on Marvin Road shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Person dies in hospital after shooting in southeast Charlotte, police say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night in...
Charlotte man involved in deadly I-77 crash in SC, troopers say
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
After spending several months in the hospital, 14-year-old Tori Rhoney is back home in...
‘We call her our little miracle’: Taylorsville teen injured in four-wheeler wreck returns home after months in the hospital

Latest News

Officials in Milwaukee are investigating an incident involving a violent crash and fired weapons.
Shootout, head-on crash in Milwaukee neighborhood caught on camera
FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki has COVID, won’t travel to Europe
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden to announce new Russia sanctions while in Brussels
Meet Winston, a rare bongo born at the Denver Zoo.
LOOK: Denver Zoo welcomes rare bongo calf
There are eight county-funded volunteer fire departments in Mecklenburg County.
County-funded volunteer fire departments ask for more funding in Mecklenburg