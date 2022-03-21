Police: 23-year-old found shot to death near apartment complex in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 23-year-old was killed in a shooting late Sunday night in Hickory, authorities said.

According to the Hickory Police Department, officers heard several gunshots in the area of 3rd Avenue Southeast around 10:47 p.m.

Police said they then found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Sunny Valley Apartments.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Ontorio Nymier Metts, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the HPD.

Investigators are now searching for the person or persons who may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hickory Police at (828) 328-5551 or contact Investigator Richard Helderman via email or at (828) 261-2621.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.