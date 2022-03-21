Piedmont Players to present [title of show] in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Piedmont Players will be presenting [title of show] at Salisbury’s historic Meroney Theater.

[title of show] is described as a hilarious one-act musical, with music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and book by Hunter Bell. The show chronicles its own creation as an entry in the New York Musical Theatre Festival and follows the struggles of the author and composer/lyricist and their two actress friends during the initial brief, three-week creative period, along with subsequent events leading up to the show’s production.

It ran off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre in 2006, earning a second limited run the same year, then played at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre in 2008 for 13 previews and 102 regular performances.

Bell was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes Nick Culp as Hunter, Ethan J. Wilson as Jeff, Heather Levinson as Heidi, Simmon Moray as Susan, and featuring Jenny Carroll as Mary.

[title of show] contains adult content.

PIEDMONT PLAYERS AFTER DARK is a brand-new series at Piedmont Players. It is a coffee shop meets a wine bar all mixed with a Broadway musical! Each ticket not only gets guest admission to the show, but also dessert, coffee, and wine.

PRODUCING PARTNER: Jennings Insurance Agency – Nationwide.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE Friday, April 01 at 8:30 PM Saturday, April 02 at 8:30 PM Doors open one hour prior to each performance.

VENUE The Third Floor of The Meroney Theater 213 S Main Street Salisbury, NC 28144

TICKETS Tickets: $35 for all adults. Tickets are VERY LIMITED. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.