Pedestrian seriously injured in Rock Hill, S.C. crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning wreck in Rock Hill, S.C. Monday.

Rock Hill Police responded to the intersection of Celanese and Riverview roads around 2:12 a.m. An unconscious 21-year-old male was found lying in the roadway.

Officers were able to determine a Nissan Rogue was headed east on Celanese Road toward Interstate 77 when it hit a man trying to cross Celanese. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is still ongoing.

