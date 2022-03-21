NC DHHS Flu
Pedestrian seriously injured in Rock Hill, S.C. crash

The accident remains under investigation.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning wreck in Rock Hill, S.C. Monday.

Rock Hill Police responded to the intersection of Celanese and Riverview roads around 2:12 a.m. An unconscious 21-year-old male was found lying in the roadway.

Officers were able to determine a Nissan Rogue was headed east on Celanese Road toward Interstate 77 when it hit a man trying to cross Celanese. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is still ongoing.

