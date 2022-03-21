NC DHHS Flu
Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom

Southwest High School
Southwest High School(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teacher at an Onslow County high school has resigned, a day after a video surfaced of him berating students in a foul-mouthed tirade.

Onslow County Schools confirmed that it happened during first period on Thursday at Southwest High School.

The school system called it an “inappropriate verbal outburst by a staff member.”

WITN was sent a recording that was posted on social media.

“You can go through life on the **** system and get your paycheck on the first and 15th from my taxes and live an absolute horrible life. I don’t care. You can be another statistic, I don’t care,” the teacher is heard on the recording.

The school system said the staff member resigned on Friday.

The school district did not release the name of the teacher involved.

