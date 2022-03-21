One person shot and killed in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place on Marvin Road shortly before 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they did not locate a victim and found out that the victim was transported by bystanders nearby. Medic picked the victim up from that location and transported them to Atrium Main where they were pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

More details will be provided when available.

