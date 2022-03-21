Nice two days before a First Alert for Wednesday rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy the sun today. We’ll see a lot less of it toward midweek. There’s a First Alert for rain and possible storms by Wednesday.

Sunny and mild today

Clouds increase Tuesday

Rain/storms Wednesday

Today is a nice one! With plenty of sun, highs will be in the low to mid-70s. It won’t be as windy as it was over the weekend, so that’s a bonus. It will still be mild, but clouds will creep back in on Tuesday.

The next event will arrive on Wednesday. There’s a First Alert for showers at any time. The timing of the front will determine how the day plays out. If the front moves through earlier, we may just see showers the first half of the day. If it moves in toward the afternoon when the atmosphere is more unstable, we have a better chance for severe weather. We will keep you updated as we know more. Highs will be in the low 70s.

There could be some morning showers left around on Thursday before we dry out again. With increasing sun, highs will be in the low 70s on Thursday and the upper 60s on Friday.

Overall, the weekend is looking good! There will be plenty of sun, but it will be cooler. Highs will range from the low to mid-60s. Overnight lows will fall back to the 30s. This can happen this time of the year. That’s why we encourage you not to plant until early April.

Our days in the 70s are limited. By this weekend, we'll be back in the low 60s. Lows will be in the 30s! pic.twitter.com/A0YyDFCTqe — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) March 21, 2022

Make it a great Monday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.