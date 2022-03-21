NC DHHS Flu
Neighbors pushing for safety measures after numerous crashes on Waxhaw road

Neighbors count seven single-car crashes since Summer 2021, with two of them happening this month.
People living near Pine Oak Road in Waxhaw describe a portion of it as a dangerous hairpin curve.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - People living near Pine Oak Road in Waxhaw describe a portion of it as a dangerous hairpin curve.

The road off of Waxhaw- Marvin Road has a 35 mile per hour speed limit, but they say drivers are not following it and are caught off guard when the road curves.

They count seven single-car crashes since last summer, with two of them happening this month.

Neighbors tell WBTV they want to see guard rails around the curve and maybe even speed humps.

Home security footage paints a frightening picture of repeated crashes outside of Kevin Flynn’s home, which is adjacent to Pine Oak Drive.

“It’s a bit terrifying to be honest with you,” he said.

He has lived there for the past ten years and says he has grown accustomed to the sound of screeching tires from his backyard.

“We’ve already had one car go through our fence,” Flynn said. “If the kids are around and someone is out of control, there are no trees left to stop someone from coming into our yard at this point.”

Flynn’s next-door neighbor Ryan Barkley has been trying to find a solution, but he says because it’s a state road, local officials can’t do much about it.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation did install a warning sign and chevrons, but the neighbors say it did not do the trick in preventing crashes.

“Unfortunately about two weeks after they went up, someone ran into them,” Barkley said. “It just seems like people aren’t paying attention and the signs aren’t making the biggest difference we’re hoping for.”

A spokesperson for NCDOT sent a statement to WBTV reading:

“The department’s traffic services unit had previously installed a curve warning sign and chevrons (arrows) to alert drivers to the curve at this location. Prior to your inquiry, we had submitted a work order to replace any damaged or missing chevrons, and to cut back the vegetation around the curve warning sign. We will investigate further to see if any additional improvements are warranted.”

Barkley says more safety measures have to be put in place soon.

“I’m most worried about my children and that one day we’re going to walk out on a dead body in one of those car accidents,” he said.

We also spoke to a couple who has lived on Pine Oak Road for 35 years and say this curve has always caused crashes.

They said in the past people would veer off the curve and land in a cornfield, but that field is now replaced with a housing development.

WBTV requested crash data from NCDOT from the past 10 years and is awaiting a response.

The neighbors also reached out to Senator Burr’s office for assistance in their push for guard rails.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

