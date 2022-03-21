Mild temps, increasing clouds Tuesday; Rain chances, possible strong storms Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mild temperatures with increasing clouds develop for Tuesday, with rain chances and possible strong storms for Wednesday. Wednesday is a First Alert Day, as scattered rain develops through the day, with strong to severe storms possible. A few rain showers linger into Thursday, with drier weather returning for Friday and the weekend.

Mid-70s for Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies.

First Alert: Scattered rain and possible strong storms for Wednesday.

Scattered rain lingers into early Thursday.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with chilly overnight low temperatures in the 40s.

Mild temperatures continue for Tuesday, with increasing clouds and afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday, with scattered rain likely throughout the day, and a few strong to severe storms possible. Wednesday will also feature gusty winds not associated with any storms, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the 70s.

Rain looks to diminish in coverage for Wednesday night, yet scattered rain may linger into Thursday, especially for Thursday morning. Thursday will remain mild, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Cooler and drier weather return for Friday and weekend, with afternoon high temperatures back in the 60s. Saturday looks to mainly be dry, yet the NC mountains may see some scattered snow showers for the higher elevations. Sunday will be our coolest day of the week, with highs in the 40s for the mountains, and around 60 degrees for Charlotte and the piedmont.

Partly cloudy skies with pleasant temperatures develop for early next week, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware for Wednesday!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.