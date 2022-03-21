Livingstone’s next ‘Fridays at the Stone’ to spotlight the president and his daughter

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College will host its fourth installment of ‘Fridays at the Stone’ on March 25 and it will be a family affair.

The featured speaker will be Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., as he reflects on his 16-year tenure at Livingstone. The business spotlight speaker is Dr. Lisa Davis of Smiles by Design, the president’s daughter.

Networking begins at 7:15 a.m. at the Livingstone College School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, 530 Jake Alexander Blvd., South. The program will start promptly at 7:30 a.m.

Fridays at the Stone is a series of networking and relationship building events, hosted by Livingstone College. Each program typically features three elements: A Livingstone College program spotlight; a minority local business/nonprofit spotlight; and an alumni spotlight. There will not be an alumni spotlight in March.

Jenkins announced his retirement in February, effective July 1. He is the second longest-tenured president in the history of the college. Most recently, he was inducted into the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Hall of Fame and the CIAA announced it was creating a scholarship in his honor.

Davis has 20-plus years of dental experience, specializing in cosmetics, oral surgery and pediatric dentistry. A graduate of Rutgers Dental School, she completed her residency at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. She has also had specialty training at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

“Fridays at the Stone” is an intentional effort by Livingstone College to network and engage more with the community and business leaders, to facilitate relationship building and community partnerships, and to provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about Livingstone College and its programs.

The series is spearheaded by Pete Teague, Livingstone College special assistant to the president for community development; the Office of Communications and Public Relations; and the Office of Alumni Affairs.

Livingstone began the series in October, with the final program of this semester scheduled for April 22. This inaugural breakfast series is sponsored by First Legacy, a division of Self-Help Credit Union.

The event is free and will feature a continental breakfast served by the college’s culinary arts students. To register, visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fridays-at-the-stone-tickets-266367942687 or email livingstone1879@gmail.com. For more information, call (704) 216-6151.

