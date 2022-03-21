Gas falls below $4 a gallon at some stations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a welcome sight as people head out to work - gas prices that are starting to fall.

It’s a relief for so many after those prices reached a new national average high of $4.33 a gallon on March 11.

At one gas station in southwest Charlotte, gas is under $4 a gallon for regular gasoline, although it’s not the case for all stations early Monday morning.

Just up the road, drivers will be paying $4.12. A WBTV crew saw plenty of gas stations at $4.19.

According to AAA, the nationwide average fell to $4.25 from that high of $4.33 just 10 days ago.

In North Carolina, the average price is $4.08 as of Monday, and in South Carolina, it’s $3.96.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Charlotte was priced at $3.75 a gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.39, a difference of 64 cents per gallon.

The price of crude oil, which had gotten up to $130 a barrel, has now fallen 30% in the last week and is hovering around $100.

The high prices haven’t cooled demand. Analysts say people who were locked down for two years because of COVID-19 want to be back out and moving again, so demand is actually at its highest point since mid-December.

One truck driver who has been across the country in the last month said he’s noted that despite high prices, the roads are full.

“I’ve been all over the country this last month and nobody is staying home. I don’t care if you have a Tahoe, a suburban, whatever, nobody is staying home. They don’t care about the price of fuel. American people, when they want something, they want it right now,” Gale Bertholf said.

The question is if this is all tied to oil prices and oil prices are dropping, why is gas so slow to respond?

Part of it is the consistent demand. However, one Wake Forest professor said it can also be contributed to something called “rockets and feathers.”

Gas stations don’t know if oil will shoot back up, so to save consumers the shock they opt for a slow decline in prices in case oil prices explode again.

