First Alert: Wednesday, rain likely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just in time for spring more mild temperatures are on the way for most of this week.

Tonight: Clear & cool

Monday: Mostly sunny & mild

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, mild.

Look for sunshine and 70s to return for this first week of spring. Tonight stays clear, breezy, and cool with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. On Tuesday we’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day; highs will range from the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday Futurecast (WBTV)

Wednesday is a First Alert Day. We’ll be tracking a strong area of low pressure moving across Missouri that will likely bring rain into our area during the day Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will range from the low to mid 70s and 0.25-1.00″ of rainfall looks possible through Wednesday evening.

Sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Next weekend looks dry for now with sunshine and highs in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.