NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Wednesday rain likely

Deidre Reid was reported missing from Pageland in September of last year.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just in time for spring more mild temperatures are on the way for most of this week.

  • Tonight: Clear & cool
  • Monday: Mostly sunny & mild
  • Tuesday: Increasing clouds, mild.

Look for sunshine and 70s to return for this first week of spring. Tonight stays clear, breezy, and cool with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. On Tuesday we’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day; highs will range from the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday Futurecast
Wednesday Futurecast(WBTV)

Wednesday is a First Alert Day. We’ll be tracking a strong area of low pressure moving across Missouri that will likely bring rain into our area during the day Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will range from the low to mid 70s and 0.25-1.00″ of rainfall looks possible through Wednesday evening.

Sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Next weekend looks dry for now with sunshine and highs in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Location of shooting in Uptown
Man arrested after firing rifle at officers breaking up fights outside uptown Charlotte nightclub
Walmart on Wilkinson Blvd
Walmart in west Charlotte evacuated after call for shots fired
Brush fire in Wilkes County
Firefighters on scene as more than 30 acres of woods expected to burn due to downed power line
After obtaining the fraudulent loan proceeds, court records say the father and son engaged in...
Charlotte restaurant owner and his son convicted of $1.7M in PPP loan fraud
Charlotte FC striker Karol Swiderski
Behind 2 goals from Karol Świderski, Charlotte FC defeats New England for first-ever win

Latest News

First Alert: Wednesday, rain likely
First Alert: Wednesday, rain likely
Today's forecast
Spring arrives today with weather to match the season
Today will be another sunny day with highs in the upper 60s, about 10 degrees cooler than...
Spring arrives today with weather to match the season
7 Day Forecast
After warm day, a cool breezy night is ahead