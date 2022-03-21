Family holds vigil and balloon release for missing Pageland, S.C. mother on her birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Sunday there was a balloon release for a missing South Carolina mother.

Deidre Reid was reported missing from Pageland in September of last year. Her family last heard from her the same day and she was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte.

Her family said Reid was taking Emmanuel Bedford, the man indicted for her murder, to the bus station.

They say he never got on a bus.

Bedford was previously charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice in connection with Reid’s disappearance.

The prosecution said Reid’s car was found 11 miles away from where Bedford lived in Augusta, Georgia.

The prosecutor said when law enforcement got to the car, they found blood in the passenger seat, according to the prosecutor.

On Sunday, Reid’s 42nd birthday, her family says it’s the first birthday they’re celebrating without her.

The family says Reid’s outgoing, the life of the party, an amazing cook, and at events like this, she always makes people feel welcome.

Sunday was about celebrating Reid and supporting her family.

According to the solicitor, Bedford is scheduled to be back in court during the week of April 4.

