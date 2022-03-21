NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

COVID during pregnancy increases risk of complications, study says

COVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.
COVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts are learning more about how COVID-19 affects pregnant women.

They’ve recently learned that getting the coronavirus when a woman is pregnant raises the risk of several kinds of complications.

The new information is from a new study published Monday in the Journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

In the study, women who contracted COVID were more likely to have severe health issues, like breathing problems, sepsis, blood clots, or acute respiratory distress syndrome.

They also had more than double the risk of giving birth too early.

Scientists are still learning more about how this affects the baby, so they’re recommending doctors keep a close eye on babies’ whose mothers got COVID.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
The shooting took place on Marvin Road shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Person dies in hospital after shooting in southeast Charlotte, police say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night in...
Charlotte man involved in deadly I-77 crash in SC, troopers say
Police said they then found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Sunny...
Police: 23-year-old found shot to death near apartment complex in Hickory
This project has been in the works for years, but Monday night’s hearing is a big step forward,...
Charlotte city leaders hold rezoning hearing for River District

Latest News

FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
State media: No survivors found in China Eastern plane crash
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval...
Video shows teacher leading preschoolers in anti-Biden chant
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on first day of confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court
‘It gives us hope’: Historic confirmation hearings inspiring many in Charlotte, pushing for representation
Rowan Co. fugitive caught after two years following high-speed chase
Rowan Co. fugitive caught after two years following high-speed chase
Man reportedly tried to stab people near Walmart in west Charlotte, store evacuated after shots...
CMPD: Man reportedly tried to stab people near Walmart in west Charlotte, store evacuated after shots fired