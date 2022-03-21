NC DHHS Flu
Coroner’s office: Woman dies weeks after being shot near Myrtle Beach resort

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman who was shot weeks ago near a hotel in Myrtle Beach has died, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 38-year-old Rhonda Harris from Lancaster, S.C. died on Friday after being hospitalized since March 1.

Myrtle Beach police have already arrested 37-year-old Lashawn Jarrett, of Monroe, N.C., in the case.

Lashawn Jarrett
Lashawn Jarrett(MBPD)

RELATED COVERAGE:

Police said Jarrett was involved in an altercation with Harris inside their vehicle, which was parked near the unloading/parking bay of the Seaglass Tower Resort along Ocean Boulevard.

Investigators said Jarrett fired several rounds during the incident and shot Harris.

Jarrett was also taken to the hospital with injuries but has since been released and is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond.

McSpadden said this case is now being ruled a homicide.

Jarrett had already been facing several charges in the case, including attempted murder. WMBF News has reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department to see if those charges will be upgraded.

WMBF News will bring you updates on this developing story as they come into our newsroom.

