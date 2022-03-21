NC DHHS Flu
Coach K’s last ride continues as Duke closes out Spartans

Julius Marble attempts the layup in MSU's game against the Duke Blue Devils on March 20, 2022.
Julius Marble attempts the layup in MSU's game against the Duke Blue Devils on March 20, 2022.(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Duke survived some tense moments in the closing minutes against Michigan State and extended Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament run. The Blue Devils beat Tom Izzo’s Spartans 85-76 on Sunday in the Hall of Fame coaches’ bittersweet final tussle.

Star freshman Paolo Banchero scored 19 points and muscled in the go-ahead drive through contact with 2:05 left, putting the Blue Devils ahead to stay in the record-extending 1,200th win of Krzyzewski’s career.

Duke reached the Sweet 16 for the 26th time under Coach K, who announced last summer that his 42nd season with the Blue Devils would be his last.

Those coaching milestones came against his longtime friend and frequent rival. The 75-year-old Krzyzewski — who has five NCAA titles and a record-tying 12 Final Four appearances — improved to 13-3 against the 67-year-old Izzo, who won the 2000 national championship and has reached eight Final Fours.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

