CMS hosting more Let’s Talk About Safety nights in Charlotte schools this week

Parents, students, and community members have the opportunity to ask questions, learn about safety measures, resources, and have an open discussion.
More than two dozen people came to the district’s first “Let’s Talk About Safety” session at Myers Park High School on Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hosting weekly sessions for families to talk about school safety.

The Community Partnership and Family Engagement Department and learning community superintendents will host “Let’s Talk About Safety Night” sessions for each of the district’s learning communities.

Parents, students, and community members will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn about safety measures, resources, and have an open discussion.

“Students need a safe and secure environment to learn and thrive. CMS is committed to providing the necessary protection and security to ensure that students can focus on building the academic and social-emotional skills needed to prepare them for the future,” a press release read.

Sessions and registration links are as follows:

This week, the CMS Safety Workgroup and the Community Partnership and Family Engagement Department is holding a Let’s Talk About Safety Night session for the Central 1 Community and the Southwest Learning Community. (see list of schools below)

The first session will be March 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the South Mecklenburg High School Auditorium on 8900 Park Road in Charlotte.

Southwest Learning Community Schools are invited

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Community House Middle School
  • Kennedy Middle School
  • Quail Hollow Middle School
  • Rea Farms STEAM Academy
  • South Academy of International Languages (S.A.I.L.)
  • South Charlotte Middle School
  • Southwest Middle School

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Ardrey Kell High School
  • Harper Middle College HS – CPCC Harper Campus
  • Olympic High School
  • Palisades High School (COMING AUGUST 2022)
  • South Mecklenburg High School

The second session will be March 22 from 6-8 p.m. at West Charlotte High School on 2219 Senior Drive in Charlotte.

Central 1 Learning Community Schools are invited

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Ashley Park Pre K-8 School
  • Cochrane Collegiate Academy
  • Druid Hills Academy
  • Eastway Middle School
  • Marie G. Davis IB School
  • Ranson Middle School
  • Thomasboro Academy
  • Walter G. Byers School

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Garinger High School
  • West Charlotte High School

A variety of topics will be discussed during a listening and sharing session, including Internet/Social Media Safety, Teen Dating Violence, Stress Management, Time Management, Anger Management, Gun Prevention/Safety and Gang Prevention/Safety.

This event will provide an opportunity to listen to collective voices, learn from each other, and hear from key community partners whose mission and goals align with public safety in our communities and in our schools.

Panelist Partners for the event include the Jaime Kimble Foundation for Courage (JKFC)  and the City of Charlotte CRC - Conflict resolution. Resource partners for the event include Y Achievers, Youth advocates and CMPD- Special Victims Division-Domestic Violence Unit.

