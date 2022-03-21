NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte man involved in deadly I-77 crash in SC, troopers say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a Charlotte man was involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 77 in Chester County.

According to the highway patrol, the crash happened around 9:11 p.m. Sunday. Troopers say that man was driving north on I-77 in a 2006 Kia Sorento and hit a 2014 Toyota Camry.

Troopers said the driver of the Camry pulled out of a welcome center near mile marker 66, approximately two miles north of Richburg, and was trying to get across the lanes to the median when it was struck by the Sorento.

The driver of the Camry died, according to the SCHP. Investigators haven’t released that person’s name.

Officials said the driver of the Sorento, who is from Charlotte, and his five passengers were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Troopers haven’t said whether that driver will face any charges.

