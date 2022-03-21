Charlotte city leaders hold rezoning hearing for River District

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte City Council is holding a rezoning hearing for the River District in west Charlotte.

This project has been in the works for years, but Monday night’s hearing is a big step forward, as the project would transform the area along the Catawba River.

At the center of the project is 1,400 acres that will essentially be a small town. A look at a map shows the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, with the River District being the area in red between Interstate 485 and the Catawba River.

This project was first proposed back in 2016. It will include 5,000 single-family homes and apartments in different phases. The developer does include affordable homes in the plan.

It also includes 8 million square feet of office space, 500,000 square feet dedicated to retail and 1,000 hotel rooms.

About 40% of the land would remain as green space that includes walking paths and bike trails.

The first phase of the development, called “Westrow,” is already underway. Those are expected to be ready late next year.

The city of Charlotte has already committed $30 million in bonds and tax grant reimbursements.

