NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte city leaders hold rezoning hearing for River District

At the center of the project is 1,400 acres that will essentially be a small town.
This project has been in the works for years, but Monday night’s hearing is a big step forward, as the project would transform the area along the Catawba River.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte City Council is holding a rezoning hearing for the River District in west Charlotte.

This project has been in the works for years, but Monday night’s hearing is a big step forward, as the project would transform the area along the Catawba River.

At the center of the project is 1,400 acres that will essentially be a small town. A look at a map shows the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, with the River District being the area in red between Interstate 485 and the Catawba River.

At the center of the project is 1,400 acres that will essentially be a small town.
At the center of the project is 1,400 acres that will essentially be a small town.(Source: Google Maps / WBTV)

This project was first proposed back in 2016. It will include 5,000 single-family homes and apartments in different phases. The developer does include affordable homes in the plan.

Related: Council reviews River District plan, but is there enough time?

It also includes 8 million square feet of office space, 500,000 square feet dedicated to retail and 1,000 hotel rooms.

About 40% of the land would remain as green space that includes walking paths and bike trails.

The first phase of the development, called “Westrow,” is already underway. Those are expected to be ready late next year.

The city of Charlotte has already committed $30 million in bonds and tax grant reimbursements.

Check back with WBTV for more on Monday’s meeting.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
The shooting took place on Marvin Road shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Person dies in hospital after shooting in southeast Charlotte, police say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night in...
Charlotte man involved in deadly I-77 crash in SC, troopers say
Police said they then found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Sunny...
Police: 23-year-old found shot to death near apartment complex in Hickory

Latest News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on first day of confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court
‘It gives us hope’: Historic confirmation hearings inspiring many in Charlotte, pushing for representation
Man reportedly tried to stab people near Walmart in west Charlotte, store evacuated after shots...
CMPD: Man reportedly tried to stab people near Walmart in west Charlotte, store evacuated after shots fired
Rowan Co. fugitive caught after two years following high-speed chase
Rowan Co. fugitive caught after two years following high-speed chase
S.C. health leaders urge EPA to quickly take action against New Indy over odor issues
S.C. health leaders urge EPA to quickly take action against New Indy over odor issues
Lawn care prices growing along with grass
Lawn care prices growing along with grass