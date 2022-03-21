Charlotte basketball fans visit sports bars for March Madness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a big weekend for Charlotte basketball fans as March Madness kicked off Thursday.

In the middle of March in Charlotte, you’ll find all kinds of basketball fans. In Duckworth’s Grill and TapHouse Uptown Sunday, WBTV talked to fans of Duke, UNC, Villanova, and Kansas.

“It’s basketball country. North Carolina’s basketball country,” said Kevin Stubbe, a Richmond fan.

“This is a great basketball city. Tons of fans from everywhere, lots of transplants,” added Jason Schweitzer, who moved to Charlotte from Kansas.

Despite different teams, fans could agree on two things.

One, it’s been a year for the underdogs.

“I don’t want to talk about my bracket right now,” said Villanova fan Iso Zah.

Two, they’re sure glad to be back to watch the game in person.

“Last year was at home on my couch, that was it,” said Schweitzer. “I’m liking the fact that this place isn’t too crowded. Although I like being around people, it kind of helps out with the atmosphere.”

“If you can’t be at the game, you want to be somewhere people are enjoying the game,” added Duke fan Ben Crowe.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.