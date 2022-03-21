Cabarrus leaders to host Community Conversation on March 28th

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Senator Paul Newton and Representative Kristin Baker are inviting members of the community to come together from 8am-10am on March 28 at the Laureate Center in Kannapolis for “Open for Business: A Community Conversation.”

The purpose of the event is to ask questions and learn about how state and local governments work together with education and workforce partners to both recruit new industry and support existing businesses of all sizes.

Cabarrus County has been fortunate enough to make several significant economic development announcements in the last year, highlighting that our community is not only a great place to live but also the right place to do business. These companies will make investments in the county that will diversify the tax base and improve the quality of life for residents, making it easier for Cabarrus County to thrive. But growth in any community often comes with concerns and your local leaders want to hear what those are.

“It is important that the community understand and have input into the county’s economic development strategy,” said Paul Newton, NC Senator. “Economic growth is critical to continued prosperity for our children and our grandchildren. I look forward to this dialogue and hope those who are interested will come listen, learn, and share their priorities for our future.”

Attendees will also hear more details about recent economic development announcements, as well as future goals and strategies of the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation moving forward.

Joining Senator Newton and Representative Baker are:

· Page Castrodale, Executive Director, Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation

· Steve Morris, Chair of the Cabarrus County Commissioners

· Holly Grimsley, Chair of the Cabarrus County School Board

· Craig Lamb, Vice President of Corporate and Continuing Education, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

“As I serve this community, I often see and hear information shared about economic development that is simply not accurate,” said Steve Morris, Chair of the Cabarrus County Commissioners. “I appreciate the opportunity to listen to the concerns of citizens and to dispel any myths that may exist around how local government supports industry growth in our community.”

In preparation for this event, the Cabarrus EDC is encouraging the public to text their questions ahead of time to 704-610-7601. This is a way for those who are unable to attend to ask questions regarding economic development and get answers directly from community leaders. Visit the Cabarrus EDC website at www.cabarrusedc.com to register online by March 24.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.