Walmart in west Charlotte evacuated after call for shots fired

Walmart on Wilkinson Blvd
Walmart on Wilkinson Blvd(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Walmart in west Charlotte was evacuated Sunday afternoon due after police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call.

The incident took place at the Walmart on 3200 Wilkinson Blvd and nobody was struck by gunfire. Medic says nobody was injured.

A person of interest is detained and police aren’t looking for anyone else.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. The public can leave information anonymously by contacting Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

North Carolina family helps Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Bulgaria
Man arrested after firing rifle at officers breaking up fights outside uptown Charlotte nightclub
