Walmart in west Charlotte evacuated after call for shots fired

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Walmart in west Charlotte was evacuated Sunday afternoon due after police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call.

The incident took place at the Walmart on 3200 Wilkinson Blvd and nobody was struck by gunfire. Medic says nobody was injured.

A person of interest is detained and police aren’t looking for anyone else.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. The public can leave information anonymously by contacting Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.