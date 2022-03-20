NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Spring arrives today with weather to match the season

Spring officially starts at 11:33 a.m.
Today will be another sunny day with highs in the upper 60s, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The wind wouldn’t let up yesterday afternoon! It has temporarily died down but should pick up again this afternoon - as spring officially arrives!

  • Another breezy afternoon
  • 70s most of the week
  • First Alert for Wednesday rain

Spring officially arrives at 11:33 this morning. It will be another sunny day with highs in the upper 60s. That’s about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon. It will be breezy again for the second half of the day, but rain won’t ruin any of your plans.

Forecast wind gusts
Forecast wind gusts(First Alert Weather)

Monday and Tuesday will bring a return of the 70s. Monday will be mainly sunny before clouds begin to move back in on Tuesday.

The next chance for rain will be on Wednesday. Showers are possible at any time and thunderstorms seem to be a better possibility than this time yesterday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Precipitation chances
Precipitation chances(First Alert Weather)

The sun will be back out on Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. It will be cooler (but seasonal) Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-60s.

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After obtaining the fraudulent loan proceeds, court records say the father and son engaged in...
Charlotte restaurant owner and his son convicted of $1.7M in PPP loan fraud
Location of shooting in Uptown
Man arrested after firing rifle at officers breaking up fights outside uptown Charlotte nightclub
A Catawba County jury found 41-year-old Scott Anthony Putnam guilty of first-degree murder in...
Man sentenced to life for killing man, shooting and pistol whipping the man’s mother in Catawba Co.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation identified him as 30-year-old Malcolm Trieste...
Authorities: Driver dies after being shot by Union Co. deputy, was accused of hitting patrol cruisers
One person was injured in a "confine space incident" on Park Road in south Charlotte.
Park Road reopens in south Charlotte after ‘confine space incident’

Latest News

Today will be another sunny day with highs in the upper 60s, about 10 degrees cooler than...
Spring arrives today with weather to match the season
7 Day Forecast
After warm day, a cool breezy night is ahead
After warm day, a cool breezy night is ahead
After warm day, a cool breezy night is ahead
Behind 2 goals from Karol Świderski, Charlotte FC defeats New England for first-ever win
Behind 2 goals from Karol Świderski, Charlotte FC defeats New England for first-ever win