Spring arrives today with weather to match the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The wind wouldn’t let up yesterday afternoon! It has temporarily died down but should pick up again this afternoon - as spring officially arrives!

Another breezy afternoon

70s most of the week

First Alert for Wednesday rain

Spring officially arrives at 11:33 this morning. It will be another sunny day with highs in the upper 60s. That’s about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon. It will be breezy again for the second half of the day, but rain won’t ruin any of your plans.

Forecast wind gusts (First Alert Weather)

Monday and Tuesday will bring a return of the 70s. Monday will be mainly sunny before clouds begin to move back in on Tuesday.

The next chance for rain will be on Wednesday. Showers are possible at any time and thunderstorms seem to be a better possibility than this time yesterday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Precipitation chances (First Alert Weather)

The sun will be back out on Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. It will be cooler (but seasonal) Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-60s.

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

