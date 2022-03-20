Firefighters on scene as more than 30 acres of woods expected to burn due to downed power line

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple fire crews have been working on a large brush fire that was caused by a downed power line in Wilkes County.

According to the Millers Creek Fire Department, the woods fire is on U.S. 421.

Multiple crews are on scene including Champion, Millers Creek, Goshen, Ferguson, Wilbar, Wilkes Rescue Deep Gap from Watauga and NC Forest Service.

The NC Forest Service is estimating after burnouts that a total of 30+ acres will have burned. Millers Creek personnel have conducted structure protection and fireline operations.

Mulberry Fairplains and Wilkesboro FD has been on standby for MCFD and Champion.

More information will be provided when available.

