Behind 2 goals from Karol Świderski, Charlotte FC defeats New England for first-ever win

The win comes after Charlotte FC went scoreless in its first two games and had a heartbreaker last week when Atlanta United scored in extra time for a 2-1 win
By Jason Huber
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC returned to Bank of America Stadium Saturday for its fourth-ever game second at home, and finally got the offense going for the first win in club history.

After being outscored 6-1 in the first three games of the season, Charlotte FC and striker Karol Świderski took advantage of the home crowd to beat the New England Revolution 3-1.

The win comes after Charlotte FC went scoreless in its first two games and had a heartbreaker last week when Atlanta United scored in extra time for a 2-1 victory.

Świderski put Charlotte on the board almost immediately with a goal in the sixth minute for a 1-0 lead.

It wasn’t until minute 54 when New England tied it up at 1-1 but Swiderski then answered right back in the 57th minute with an assist from Ben Bender to retake the lead.

In minute 64, Bender, the team’s No. 1 draft pick got a goal himself, scoring from the center of the box to the top left corner to make it 3-1. It’s the first-ever goal in his professional career.

Charlotte FC picks up 3 points with the win and is now 1-3 this season. They’ll play at home again next Saturday, March 26 against Cincinnati FC.

