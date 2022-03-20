NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

After warm day, a cool breezy night is ahead

After a warm and windy day in the Carolinas, we’re looking at a cool and breezy night ahead.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a warm and windy day in the Carolinas, we’re looking at a cool and breezy night ahead.

  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, & cool
  • Sunday: Sunny & cooler
  • Monday: Sunshine & 70s.

Temperatures briefly drop back down into the 60s for the first day of spring, but we’ll quickly climb back into the 70s for the start of the work week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cool with lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunday wraps up with temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs ranging from the 50s in the mountains to 60s across the piedmont.

Weather Tonight's Low Temps
Weather Tonight's Low Temps(WBTV)

Quiet, dry conditions will continue for the start of the week. Monday is looking mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 75 degrees. Wednesday is a First Alert Day for rain moving into our area ahead of a cold front; highs will range from the mid-60s to lower 70s.

On Thursday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers early otherwise the rest of day looks partly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Expect more sunshine for Friday and next Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After obtaining the fraudulent loan proceeds, court records say the father and son engaged in...
Charlotte restaurant owner and his son convicted of $1.7M in PPP loan fraud
Location of shooting in Uptown
Man arrested after firing rifle at officers breaking up fights outside uptown Charlotte nightclub
A Catawba County jury found 41-year-old Scott Anthony Putnam guilty of first-degree murder in...
Man sentenced to life for killing man, shooting and pistol whipping the man’s mother in Catawba Co.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation identified him as 30-year-old Malcolm Trieste...
Authorities: Driver dies after being shot by Union Co. deputy, was accused of hitting patrol cruisers
One person was injured in a "confine space incident" on Park Road in south Charlotte.
Park Road reopens in south Charlotte after ‘confine space incident’

Latest News

Today's forecast
Spring arrives today with weather to match the season
Today will be another sunny day with highs in the upper 60s, about 10 degrees cooler than...
Spring arrives today with weather to match the season
After warm day, a cool breezy night is ahead
After warm day, a cool breezy night is ahead
Behind 2 goals from Karol Świderski, Charlotte FC defeats New England for first-ever win
Behind 2 goals from Karol Świderski, Charlotte FC defeats New England for first-ever win