After warm day, a cool breezy night is ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a warm and windy day in the Carolinas, we’re looking at a cool and breezy night ahead.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, & cool

Sunday: Sunny & cooler

Monday: Sunshine & 70s.

Temperatures briefly drop back down into the 60s for the first day of spring, but we’ll quickly climb back into the 70s for the start of the work week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cool with lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunday wraps up with temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs ranging from the 50s in the mountains to 60s across the piedmont.

Weather Tonight's Low Temps (WBTV)

Quiet, dry conditions will continue for the start of the week. Monday is looking mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 75 degrees. Wednesday is a First Alert Day for rain moving into our area ahead of a cold front; highs will range from the mid-60s to lower 70s.

On Thursday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers early otherwise the rest of day looks partly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Expect more sunshine for Friday and next Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

