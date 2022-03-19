Tar Heels survive ejection, big rally, beat ’21 champ Baylor

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — RJ Davis scored a career-high 30 points and eighth-seeded North Carolina beat defending champion Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 1 seeded Bears wiped out a 25-point deficit, but never could get ahead. North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a season high-season 26 points before getting ejected midway because of a flagrant foul midway through the second half.

That was right after his 3-pointer had given the Tar Heels their largest lead. Armando Bacot had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the 26-9 Tar Heels. Adam Flagler had 27 points for Baylor, which finished 27-7.

A year after going out in the first round of the tourney in retiring coach Roy Williams’ final game, Davis, Armando Bacot and these Tar Heels (26-9) are headed to Philadelphia and a Sweet 16 for first-year coach Hubert Davis.

