Rowan Co. fugitive caught after two years, deputies say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted felon who had been named a fugitive for the last two years was arrested Thursday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathaniel Alexander Neri, 40, led deputies on a high-speed chase in March 2020 with speeds going more than 100 miles per hour. The chase began after cops saw him driving away from a home and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Neri eventually wrecked and fled on foot into a wooded area, leaving a passenger in the car.

A search of the wooded area was conducted with the assistance of numerous Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Divisions, Salisbury Police Department, Spencer Police Department, East Spencer Police Department, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

He was captured after he ran across Interstate 85.

Deputies found drug paraphernalia, suspected marijuana and suspected ecstasy in the car and a semi-automatic pistol near where he had fled.

Drugs and guns recovered in an investigation related to Nathaniel Alexander Neri. (Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

A search of the home he was seen leaving at the time revealed five firearms, 37 ounces of suspected heroin, 7.65 ounces of suspected cocaine and 20 ounces of suspected marijuana, all totaling more than $130,000 in value.

An investigation into his whereabouts began Wednesday. He was arrested the next day with charges stemming from the vehicle chase.

On Friday, he was charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a felon: x2

Possession of a stolen firearm: x2

Trafficking in opium or heroin (level 3)

Trafficking in cocaine (level 2)

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

His bond totals more than $2 million and more charges may be issued as the investigation continues.

Deputies say Neri served time in prison from 2008-2017 for other drug and violent crimes.

This is an active investigation.

