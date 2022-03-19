Rain will move out to welcome a warm and breezy Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The showers are on the way out and the sun will return late today.

70s and breezy today

Spring arrives Sunday!

First Alert for Wednesday rain

Showers are departing this morning. Clouds stick around for the first half of the day before we start to see more sun later in the afternoon. It will be breezy and warm with highs reaching the mid-70s.

Your weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

Sunday will bring more sun and highs in the upper 60s. No rain is expected.

Tomorrow is the first day of astronomical spring. It begins at 11:33 a.m.

The week ahead will be mild. Highs range in the low to mid-70s all week. Monday and Tuesday will be dry.

The next First Alert falls on Wednesday. That’s our next chance for rain. A cold front will move through and bring a chance for showers at any time on Wednesday. A few storms are possible. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Precipitation chances (First Alert Weather)

The showers will be on the move again by Thursday. Any showers will be on the way out early in the day and we will see a return of the sun. Highs will be in the low 70s both Thursday and Friday.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

