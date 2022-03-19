Michigan State survives, edges Davidson 74-73 in NCAAs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points and Michigan State edged Davidson 74-73 on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament’s first round.

A.J. Hoggard added 14 points for the Spartans, the West Region’s No. 7 seed.

Michigan State used a 13-3 run to go ahead for good while allowing just one field goal over a critical 6-minute stretch.

The 10th-seeded Wildcats hit two desperation 3-pointers in the final minute to stay alive.

Luka Brajkovic scored 18 points to lead Davidson while Sam Mennenga had 15.

