Michigan State survives, edges Davidson 74-73 in NCAAs

Davidson head coach Bob McKillop reacts during the second half of a college basketball game in...
Davidson head coach Bob McKillop reacts during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Michigan State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Aaron Beard (Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points and Michigan State edged Davidson 74-73 on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament’s first round.

A.J. Hoggard added 14 points for the Spartans, the West Region’s No. 7 seed.

Michigan State used a 13-3 run to go ahead for good while allowing just one field goal over a critical 6-minute stretch.

The 10th-seeded Wildcats hit two desperation 3-pointers in the final minute to stay alive.

Luka Brajkovic scored 18 points to lead Davidson while Sam Mennenga had 15.

