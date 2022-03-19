NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested after firing rifle at officers breaking up fights outside uptown Charlotte nightclub

The man is charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Location of shooting in Uptown
Location of shooting in Uptown(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested following a shooting early Saturday morning in uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a physical assault at Brooklyn Nightclub on North Caldwell Street shortly before 1:30 a.m., when several fights started in a parking lot adjacent to the club at North Brevard Street.

When officers began to break up the fights, 27-year-old Tyler Drew retrieved a rifle and fired several shots towards officers. No officers were struck by and none discharged firearms.

When officers began to split up to take cover, one officer was able to tackle Drew and take him into custody.

Drew is charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

More information will be released when available.

