Irish dancing on display at Luck of the Village in Huntersville

Dozens of people gathered for the Luck of the Village event in Birkdale Village Friday evening.
Dozens of people gathered for the Luck of the Village event in Birkdale Village Friday evening.(WBTV)
By Alex Giles
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people gathered for the Luck of the Village event in Birkdale Village Friday evening. The St. Patrick’s Day celebration combined food, drink and music for a night of family-friendly fun. The event was supposed to be held last week but was postponed due to inclement weather.

The main stage and surrounding booths for Friday’s event were set up The Square near Loft and Banana Republic.

Several performers were a part of the event, including youth dancers from the Connick School of Irish Dance. The team of dancers performed a traditional Irish dance for the crowd.

Amelia Williams, one of the dancers, spoke to WBTV about performing in front of the crowd Friday.

“It’s fun being with my friends and being able to entertain other people doing the thing I love,” said Williams.

She said she’ll soon be traveling to Belfast, Ireland for the World Irish Dancing Championships.

“I’m extremely excited. I’ve never qualified before so it’s my first time,” said Williams.

Sandra Connick, the founder of the Connick School of Irish Dance, said she enjoyed watching the kids from her school dance.

“I’m very proud. Really you stand there and you realize what you’ve taught them and what you’ve developed and I just love seeing them grown up like that, you know?” said Connick.

Other dancers who performed Friday evening include Colin Hyre, Payton Hyre, and Sarah Gibson.

Friday’s event was the second annual Luck of the Village celebration.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

