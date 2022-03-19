NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Firefighters gain ground on Texas wildfires on Saturday

Crews continue to fight the Eastland Complex fire on Saturday. (Source: TEXAS A&M FIRE, TWITTER, CNN, TEXAS A&M Fire/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAND, Texas (AP) — Fire crews in Texas made progress Saturday against a massive complex of wildfires that have killed a deputy sheriff and burned at least 50 homes, officials said.

“Progress has been made, but fire activity has picked up with rising temperatures and lower humidity,” said Matt Ford, spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Services. He said about 25% of the flames were contained, up from about 4% late Friday as the fire burned thick brush and grass fields.

The fires had burned about 130 square miles (330 square kilometers), including about 70 square miles (185 square kilometers) in the Eastland Complex, according to the agency. That area is around 120 miles (193 kilometers) west of Dallas.

Crews continue to fight the Eastland Complex fire on Saturday. (Source: TEXAS A&M FIRE,...
Crews continue to fight the Eastland Complex fire on Saturday. (Source: TEXAS A&M FIRE, TWITTER, CNN, TEXAS A&M Fire/Twitter)

Gusty winds were expected to return Sunday, again raising the wildfire threat to critical levels in western and central Texas, Ford said.

“We are predicting weather severity to increase” Sunday, said Ford. “Fire activity may increase based on weather conditions (but) containment lines are holding” thus far.

The National Weather Service forecast for the area called for high temperatures in the low 80s on Sunday with winds of 15-20 mph (24-32 kph) and gusts up to 30 mph (48 kph).

The forecast also calls for a 90% chance of rain on Monday, which Ford said would be welcome, but the winds could shift and drive the fire in another direction.

“Any kind of water source or rain is going to be beneficial,” in extinguishing the flames, Ford said. “We’ll hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”

Gov. Greg Abbott said late Friday that at least 50 homes had been destroyed by flames with more possibly to be found. He declared a disaster in the 11 counties hardest hit by wildfires. The Texas A&M Forest Services warned that fires could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas, and Nebraska and warned of an extreme fire risk in those states.

The Eastland County Sheriff’s Office released more details on the death of Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley. In a statement, the office said she was going door to door, getting residents to evacuate their homes Thursday and it was “last heard that she was going to check on an elderly individual.”

“With the extreme deteriorating conditions and low visibility from smoke, Sgt. Fenley ran off the roadway and was engulfed in the fire,” the sheriff’s statement said.

About 18,000 people live in Eastland County and about 475 homes were evacuated in the area, Ford said.

“We do have assessment teams on the ground investigating exactly how many homes were lost,” Ford said.

Several months of dry, windy weather have fueled deadly wildfires in Kansas and Oklahoma, including one a few weeks ago. In remote, western Nebraska ranching country, a large wildfire has been burning for several days. Meteorologists said they were hopeful that the expected rain showers early next week across the Plains would reduce the risk.

The fires caused hazy conditions hundreds of miles away and prompted automated phone messages from the Houston Fire Department and the city’s Office of Emergency Management on Friday alerting area residents to smoke and ash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After obtaining the fraudulent loan proceeds, court records say the father and son engaged in...
Charlotte restaurant owner and his son convicted of $1.7M in PPP loan fraud
According to Duke Energy, the fire occurred on a portable piece of equipment that was being...
Power restored, road reopened after fire at Duke Energy substation in Matthews
Photo of 16-year-old Kaleb Huskins. (Family photo)
‘Everybody loved this kid’: Father remembers teen son killed in Gaston Co. shooting
One person was injured in a "confine space incident" on Park Road in south Charlotte.
Park Road reopens in south Charlotte after ‘confine space incident’
Bank of America hired a Charlotte man after a story about his desire to switch careers aired on...
Bank of America hires Charlotte man after career change story airs on WBTV

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a...
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for urgent peace talks as fierce fighting...
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for urgent peace talks
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Kim Davis, the county clerk for Rowan County in...
Judge: Same-sex marriage license denials violated rights