Duke tops Cal State Fullerton to open Coach K’s last NCAAs

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells during the first half of a college basketball game...
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells during the first half of a college basketball game against the Cal State Fullerton in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Aaron Beard (Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Duke began retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament with minimal stress, beating Cal State Fullerton 78-61.

Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils.

The West Region’s No. 2 seed jumped to an early double-digit lead and played with a comfortable margin nearly all night.

Duke shot 52% from the field while getting 10 blocked shots at the other end, five coming from Mark Williams.

The Blue Devils will play Michigan State or Davidson in the second round.

Damari Milstead scored 12 points to lead the 15th-seeded Titans, who won the Big West Conference title.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

