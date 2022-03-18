Scattered rain into Saturday morning, with a warm and windy Saturday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers and storms are possible overnight into early Saturday morning. Warm and windy conditions develop for Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with high temperatures around 70 degrees. Another good soaking rain, with possibly strong storms, are likely for Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

Scattered rain, a few storms, and gusty winds overnight into Saturday morning.

Warm and windy Saturday afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s.

Mostly sunny and pleasant for Sunday, with highs around 70 degrees.

Scattered rain and a few storms are possible tonight and into the early morning hours of Saturday, as a weak cold front moves through the Carolinas. Gusty winds over 30 mph are possible at times, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s.

After a few rain showers early Saturday morning, more sunshine will develop for the afternoon, with highs warming into the upper 70s. Gusty winds will continue throughout the day Saturday, with wind gusts around 35 mph at times.

Scattered rain and a few storms are possible tonight and into the early morning hours of Saturday, as a weak cold front moves through the Carolinas.

Sunday is looking pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 70 degrees. Sunday is the first official day of spring, with the spring equinox officially at 11:33 AM Sunday.

Milder temperatures continue for early next week, with high temperatures staying in the low to mid 70s for Monday and Tuesday.

A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday into Thursday, as another good soaking rain looks to develop, with some strong storms possible. At this point, temperatures look to remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s for midweek next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

