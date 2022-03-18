Medic: Three hurt in crash at I-485, South Blvd. in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Medic says at least three people were seriously hurt after a crash on Interstate 485 and South Boulevard in southwest Charlotte.

A WBTV crew on scene around 12:30 a.m. Friday saw a car that had went off the road and into the woods before flipping and landing on its roof.

There is no word yet on how the crash happened.

