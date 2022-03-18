NC DHHS Flu
Medic: Three hurt in crash at I-485, South Blvd. in southwest Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Medic says at least three people were seriously hurt after a crash on Interstate 485 and South Boulevard in southwest Charlotte.

A WBTV crew on scene around 12:30 a.m. Friday saw a car that had went off the road and into the woods before flipping and landing on its roof.

There is no word yet on how the crash happened.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

