First Alert: Scattered showers expected Friday night into Saturday morning

We’ll stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout most of this Friday and highs will range from the upper 60s lower 70s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are kicking off this Friday morning with clear skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

  • Today: Mostly sunny, warm
  • First Alert Friday PM-Sat AM: Cloudy, scattered showers
  • Saturday: Isolated showers early then mostly sunny.

We have another First Alert in place for this evening into Saturday morning. We’ll stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout most of this Friday and highs will range from the upper 60s lower 70s. However, this evening through overnight, there will be a chance for scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder; expect lows in the 50s and 60s. After some isolated showers Saturday morning, we’ll see decreasing clouds for the balance of the day and highs will warm again into the 60s and 70s.  

Spring starts Sunday at 11:33 a.m.! It will be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Quiet, dry weather will continue for next week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid-70s. 

Our next best chance for rain will be on Wednesday. There will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs near 75 degrees. Thursday looks unsettled with a chance for scattered showers mainly in the morning otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with near 70 degrees.  

