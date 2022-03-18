Excitement builds for Davidson College men’s basketball team in the NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The excitement is building for the Davidson College basketball team in the big dance in a Friday night game against Michigan State.

People throughout the town of Davidson are excited about the men’s basketball team making it back to the tournament for the first time since 2018.

A lot of people WBTV talked to say this could be a Steph Curry-like magical year for the team.

“I’m excited!,” said Jared Herr, a student at Davidson College.

Tom Gibbs, a Davidson fan added, “they deserve to be in the tournament,” and Heather Taylor, another fan said, “I’m expecting great things.”

Although students are out for Spring Break at Davidson College, there was still a lot of anticipation for Friday night’s game – even at a local retirement home.

“I’m going to stay up, a lot of the people are having a lot of trouble, they’re taking nodoz so they can stay up tonight,” said Jane Cobb, a Davidson Fan.

Of course, students are ready for the game and proud to see their school on a national stage.

“It represents us as students who don’t play sports, it puts our school on the map and I’m super excited, it’s like the next Steph Curry moment you know,” Geo Echebiri, a Davidson College Student said.

“We’re excited to go see it, I’ve been watching Davidson in the tournament since Steph Curry was in it, I remember watching him and now to be here and seem them in March Madness, it’s going to be great,” Herr added.

Fans and students are hopeful things will be good for the wildcats

“A win, W, we need to secure the bag,” said Echebiri.

“Michigan State, we should be able to win,” Cobb added.

”My prediction is Davidson is going to win by five,” Billy Mayer said.

Regardless of the outcome Friday night, fans are proud.

“I’m proud to be a Davison Wildcat, you know it makes me proud of my school, you know I appreciate the effort,” Echebiri added.

“Good luck, work hard, and be proud of whatever the turnout is because you’ve worked so hard to be here,” said Taylor.

The first round of the NCAA tournament is taken place in Greenville, SC where Davidson plays against Michigan State.

