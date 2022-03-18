Carolina Panthers re-sign WR DJ Moore to 4 year/$73M contract, reports say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a new 4-year, $73 million contract with star wide receiver DJ Moore, reports say.

The team announced Friday that Moore is now under contract through the 2025 season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing Moore’s agents, the Panthers are giving Moore a three-year, $61.884 million extension in new money. The new money average per year is $20.628 million. There is a full guarantee of $41.61 million.

Schefter says he is tied to Carolina for four years and $73 million.

According to Will Bryan, DJ Moore is the only NFL wide receiver with at least 1,200 scrimmage yards in each of the last three seasons (2019-21).

Panthers are giving WR DJ Moore a three-year, $61.884 million extension in new money, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus, @JasonRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. New money average per money is $20.628M. There is a full guarantee of $41.61M. He is tied to Carolina for four and $73 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Moore has 301 catches for 4,313 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. He’s topped 1,100 yards each of the last three seasons, one of only two players in the NFL to do that.

He’s fourth all-time in receiving yards (4,313), trailing only Steve Smith Sr.﻿, Muhsin Muhammad, and Greg Olsen. He’s sixth in receptions (301).

He was also the team’s 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, recognizing his community service as well as his excellence on the field.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.