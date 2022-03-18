NC DHHS Flu
Authorities: Driver dies after being shot by Union Co. deputy, was accused of hitting patrol cruisers

All deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave per protocol, according to the sheriff's office.
The Union County Sheriff's Office tells us a man shot by a deputy after they say he tried to escape a traffic stop has died.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect who was shot by a Union County Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday evening in Monroe has died, authorities said.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the man was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon by medical professionals.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation identified him as 30-year-old Malcolm Trieste Staton.

The UCSO said one of its deputies shot a man at the Sunny Food Mart on Walkup Avenue before 8 p.m. during a traffic stop on March 15. The deputy was uninjured.

Related: Authorities: Driver shot after hitting three Union County Sheriff’s cruisers during attempted traffic stop

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were trying to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t comply and took off.

Authorities say in an attempt to run from deputies, the driver hit three patrol cruisers. That’s when officials say a deputy fired at the car, hitting the driver

At the time of the shooting, several people were inside the vehicle, but only the driver was struck, authorities said.

As is standard protocol, the sheriff has requested the NCSBI to conduct an independent investigation.

All deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave per protocol, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

