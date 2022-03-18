Athletes from 48 states, 25 countries descend on Rock Hill’s BMX competition

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The excitement is palpable in Rock Hill as thousands of racers descended on the city for its annual BMX competition.

Athletes from 48 states and at least 25 countries are racing in our South Carolina area for the chance to qualify for the world championship in France. It is an electrifying time.

The sound of spinning bike wheels drowned out any conversation people could have at Rock Hill’s BMX competition - and that is just the way the racers like it.

”This place is awesome. I love this track. Definitely top 10 at number one,” says one competitor.

The adrenaline, thrills and excitement were contagious for competitors young and older, pro and new.

”This place is packed. It’s packed. It’s just so exciting,” says Jason Brown, a new competitor.

A veteran in the military but a beginner on the bike. He says he quickly found a similar comradery spirt on the racetrack.

”Even though we’re competing with each other, everybody’s willing to help out, give you a tip here. It’s a totally different atmosphere,” says Brown.

That event has more than 2,000 riders in it with kids as young as 2 to older adults in their 70s thrashing it out. Their support teams cheering them on.

”It is so family-oriented and so amazing. And really seeing these family members here together, enjoying a great sports in an absolutely unbelievable complex…it just doesn’t get any better than this,” says U.S. BMX Chief Strategy Officer John David.

He says this competition brings out the best of the best, delivering on Rock Hill’s competition lives here motto.

”If you want to be a national champion in your age group, you have to gotta come to Rock Hill. The path goes through Rock Hill to get there,” says David.

Rock Hill’s tourism division maintaining that path for the last eight years has benefited countless hotels, restaurants and business owners.

”They’ll come stay here all day but at nighttime they’re going out to eat, they’re going to the movies. So it really does help the whole community,” says David Linder, with city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

So even if you don’t win or place, this is still a win-win situation for everyone involved. Although that competitive streak is not going away.

”Win. I want to win. Win the weekend,” says another competitor.

”I just want to tell Rock Hill. Hey y’all got it going on,” says Brown.

This event lasts all weekend, and the official Carolina Nationals kicks off tonight. Admission is free and people everywhere are encouraged to come on out.

