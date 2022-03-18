11K without power due to fire at Duke Energy power station in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – Thousands are without power due to a fire at a Duke Energy power station, officials say.

According to a tweet from Matthews Police Department, East John Street is closed from Interstate 485 to Stallings Road due to the fire at the power station.

Traffic Alert - E. John St. is closed from I-485 to Stallings Rd. due to a fire at the @DukeEnergy power station. @MatthewsFireEMS is on scene. @townofmatthews — Matthews Police Department (@matthewspolice) March 18, 2022

Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 11,000 customers are without power in the area of Stallings Road and Pleasant Plains Road.

There is no information on potential injuries.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.