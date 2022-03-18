NC DHHS Flu
11K without power due to fire at Duke Energy power station in Matthews

Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 11,000 customers are without power in the area of Stallings Road and Pleasant Plains Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – Thousands are without power due to a fire at a Duke Energy power station, officials say.

According to a tweet from Matthews Police Department, East John Street is closed from Interstate 485 to Stallings Road due to the fire at the power station.

There is no information on potential injuries.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.

