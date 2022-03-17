NC DHHS Flu
Warm temperatures will dominate the next week

By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low clouds this morning will give way to a lot of sunshine for the afternoon with readings rebounding into the low to middle 70s.

  • Morning low clouds give way to warm sunshine
  • Small shower chance going into start of weekend
  • Warm temperatures rule for at least the next week

Patchy fog may develop late tonight with lows in the 40s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the middle 70s, but there is a low-end First Alert in effect for late in the day. Another front will bring a couple of showers - and maybe a rumble of thunder - back to the area late in the day and Friday night before ending early Saturday morning. 

Unlike last weekend, there won’t be any cold air behind Friday night’s front, so both Saturday and Sunday will feature above normal readings. High temperatures in the middle 70s are forecast Saturday followed by the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Sunday, the first day of Spring.

Warm 70s will linger into at least early next week with dry conditions expected Monday and Tuesday before rain returns on Wednesday.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

