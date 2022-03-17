S.C. Senate votes unanimously to split DHEC

NC DHHS Flu
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Senate unanimously passed the bill to dissolve the Department of Health and Environmental Control Thursday.

The legislation will split the organization into two new agencies, the Department of Behavioral & Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services.

The bill heads to the House for further examination.

