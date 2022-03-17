‘Say Something Week’ is encouraging students to be upstanders, not bystanders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Connecticut-based organization is taking the phrase “if you see something, say something” to the next level.

The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System launched in 2014 under the organization Sandy Hook Promise.

“Students are often in the best position to know if one of their classmates is struggling because they’re closest to the conversations that are taking place on social media and happening in real-time amongst their peers,” said co-founder and CEO Nicole Hockley. “By learning to recognize the warning signs and reaching out for help, youth today are making their schools a safer place, and are saving lives every day.”

The system and application encourage students to submit anonymous tips if they see bullying, weapons, fights, harmful behaviors, threats, and more.

“This isn’t about snitching, this is about getting someone help. If you’re seeing someone that needs help, getting them the help that they need either by talking to a trusted adult or using the anonymous reporting system,” Hockley said.

The Sandy Hook Promise campaign teaches students to speak out to prevent violence during the nationwide week of action March 14-18, 2022.

The week-long campaign celebrates the importance of trusted adults and encourages students to take an active role in reporting violence to keep schools safer.

There are different activities that support students writing a letter to a trusted adult explaining why they would report information to them, photo booths, t-shirts, and other interactive displays for the anonymous reporting system.

“Students showing why it’s important to them and sharing that with other students. That kind of contagion can create that behavioral change that we’re seeking that helps students be those upstanders and to lean in when someone helps rather than just passively by standing or thinking that someone else is going to take care of it,” she said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools recently launched “Say Something” in its middle and high schools last month. The superintendent says they’ve received more than 500 tips from students since the beginning of February.

Students can fill out a tip form, download the app, or call the 24/7 anonymous tip line at 1-844-5SayNow.

