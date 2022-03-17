Rain chances linger into early Thursday, with more rain chances for late Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Scattered rain showers will linger overnight, with rain diminishing into Thursday morning. Scattered rain showers and a few storms return for late Friday into early Saturday as a weak cold front moves through.

Scattered rain lingers into Thursday morning, with afternoon clearing.

Scattered rain and a few storms develop late Friday into early Saturday.

The spring equinox is this Sunday, March 20th officially at 11:33 AM.

Rain showers are expected to diminish in coverage overnight and taper off into Thursday morning, with low temperatures ranging from 45 to 50 degrees.

Your St. Patrick’s Day Thursday will start off mostly cloudy, with spotty rain, yet clearing skies are expected through the day. Thursday afternoon will be mild, with highs around 70 degrees.

Milder temperatures return for Friday afternoon, with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day. Scattered rain and a few storms are possible for the evening commute on Friday, and may linger into the early morning hours of Saturday, as a weak cold front moves through the Carolinas.

Friday Futurecast (WBTV)

After a few rain showers Saturday morning, skies should clear through the afternoon, with highs around 70 degrees. Sunday is looking pleasant, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures staying around 70 degrees. Sunday is the first official day of spring, with the spring equinox officially at 11:33 AM Sunday, March 20th.

Milder temperatures continue for early next week, with high temperatures staying in the 70s. Another chance for scattered rain may develop by midweek next week.

