Police make third arrest in Christmastime homicide of Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A third person was charged in the shooting death of a Charlotte man just days before Christmas.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Donte Shamar Jones, 18, was recently charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon for his role in the murder of Jan Mario Ramirez Andino.

Andino was found shot to death Dec. 23 in an apartment on Deergreen Lane in Charlotte. Officers made two arrests weeks later, charging Ka’ron Markess Commander, 19, and Cameron Isiah Hargrove, 18, with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Jones was already in custody for unrelated charges, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective T. Savelle is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

