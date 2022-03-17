NC DHHS Flu
Newly discovered saber-toothed cat found in southern California

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
(CNN) - A newly discovered species of prehistoric cat was unearthed in southern California.

On Tuesday, the San Diego Natural History Museum unveiled the fossilized jaw and teeth from a species found in San Diego County.

Scientists believe the saber-toothed animal lived over 40 million years ago and was about the size of a bobcat. It was also one of the first species to have an exclusively meat-based diet.

They say the new kind of hunter was a part of a mysterious group of animals that are now completely extinct.

Researchers believe the predator’s traits still live on in “true cats” that are hyper-carnivores, including some house cats.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

