Man facing multiple charges after joint investigation finds over 70 pounds of drugs, 18 firearms in Mint Hill home

Anthony Austin mugshot
Anthony Austin mugshot(Mint Hill)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 70 pounds of drugs and 18 firearms were seized in Mint Hill during a joint operation between the Mint Hill Police Department, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

The operation culminated on March 15 at 8 p.m. when investigators executed a search warrant for the residence of 29-year-old Anthony Franklin Austin at 6025 Storehouse Road.

Austin was arrested after police seized approximately 18 pounds of marijuana, 66 pounds of marijuana edibles, 1.37 pounds of psilocybin/mushrooms, a large quantity of Adderall pills and more than half a pound of cocaine.

In addition, 18 total firearms including 9 AR/AK style rifles, 6 handguns and 3 shotguns were seized.

Austin is charged with purchase with intent to sale and/or deliver schedule(s), trafficking cocaine, trafficking marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for distribution.

