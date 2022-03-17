Man facing multiple charges after joint investigation finds over 70 pounds of drugs, 18 firearms in Mint Hill home

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 70 pounds of drugs and 18 firearms were seized in Mint Hill during a joint operation between the Mint Hill Police Department, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

The operation culminated on March 15 at 8 p.m. when investigators executed a search warrant for the residence of 29-year-old Anthony Franklin Austin at 6025 Storehouse Road.

Austin was arrested after police seized approximately 18 pounds of marijuana, 66 pounds of marijuana edibles, 1.37 pounds of psilocybin/mushrooms, a large quantity of Adderall pills and more than half a pound of cocaine.

In addition, 18 total firearms including 9 AR/AK style rifles, 6 handguns and 3 shotguns were seized.

Austin is charged with purchase with intent to sale and/or deliver schedule(s), trafficking cocaine, trafficking marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for distribution.

